Restaurant inspections for Feb. 21

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Fatso’s
3205 Martin Way
Feb. 14: 10 red; 2 blue
Comments: Intensity of light needs to be increased in front of grill. Six weeks to correct.
There is no separate and dedicated hand wash sink in the kitchen or food preparation area. A sink should be considered in the mid-term improvement of facilities.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
625 Black Lake Blvd. Space J-22
Feb. 9: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Improper cold hold temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. Cut lettuce mix in walk-in was 44-48 degrees. Must maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Use thermometer to verify temperatures.
Management to train and verify employees conducting ware washing activities are properly washing hands between tasks of handling dirty dishes, handling clean dishes and using the register.
Upon entry, management verified workers entering kitchen were foodborne illness symptom free. This is an excellent food safety practice.
Quizno’s
19810 Old Highway 99, Suite 8
Feb. 9: 20 red; 0 blue
Comments: Broccoli cheese soup, heated for hot holding in steam table, was at 123 degrees. Must heat new product to 140 degrees before placing in hot holding.
Chopped tomatoes, diced lettuce on top of prep at 42-45 degrees. Must cold hold at 41 degrees or below. Keep covered when not in use.
Pho 111
8765 Tallon Lane Suite N-P
Feb. 5: 80 red; 10 blue
Comments: Washington state food worker cards were unavailable upon request. There was a “friend” helping in the kitchen. Correction: Maintain cards for all food service workers.
Meat slicer dirty with dried food debris. Must clean all food contact surfaces to prevent potential contamination.
Improper cooling of potentially hazardous foods (repeat violation). Noodles cooked today cooled covered, pan of soup in 2 gallons 125-130 degrees in 6-10 inches in depth on floor in walk-in. Foods placed in walk-in to cool placed in walk-in covered. (e.g. duck + carrot mixture). Correction: Cool by approved methods only. Operator to buy more pans for cooling.
Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous food (repeat violation). Must maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees or at or above 135 degrees.
Sanitizer, chlorine, 0 ppm in bucket. Must maintain chlorine sanitizer 50-100 ppm.
Dish machine not properly functioning to sanitize. Must repair to properly function; until repaired, use 3-comp sink to wash, rinse, sanitize, air dry.
Re-inspection required.
Arby’s #5801
532 Sleater Kinney
Feb. 5: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Slime mold growth on metal chute deflector in ice machine bin. Clean and sanitize this equipment monthly. It can not be readily seen that the indirect drain of the front ice bin is maintained or clean.
Safeway #1977
6200 Pacific Ave. SE
Jan. 31: 50 red; 2 blue
Comments: Improper cooling of potentially hazardous foods. Whole chickens, covered in walk-in, were “cooling” at 123 degrees. Correction: Properly cool by approved method.
Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous food. Fried chicken in hot hold case 114-124 degrees. Heat light out. Correction: Maintain foods in hot holding at or above 135 degrees. Verify temperatures frequently. Change light.
Foods stored less then 6 inches off floor. Correction: All food must be 6 inches or greater off floor to allow for cleaning and as pest management. Remove crates, relocate foods.
Ensure food temperatures are taken using a thin tip digital thermometer for internal food temperatures. Infrared meters are not accurate and only represent surface/air temps.
When cleaning deli slicers, removable components are to be run through the dish machine for wash, rinse and sanitize.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
1177 Marvin Road NE
Jan. 24: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Cut lettuce in glass reach-in, 42-44 degrees, pico de gallo 42-43 degrees. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Pre-chill ingredients for longer period of time.
Re-inspection (required) due to repeat violations from previous inspections that have not been corrected.
No violations found
▪ 7-Eleven #34563A (2425 Marvin Road NE)
▪ Comfort Inn (1620 74th Ave. SW)
▪ House Cafeteria (416 14th Ave.)
▪ Northwest Beerwerks (420 Steele St. SE)
▪ Washington State Senate Dining Room (416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW)
▪ Winco Foods (7540 Martin Way E)
