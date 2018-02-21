Weather and closure updates for Feb. 21

Here are weather-related closures and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 21. Check back throughout the day for updates.
Colleges and universities
• Centralia College - Main Campus is on Weather Alert until 11:00 am. Please visit http://www.centralia.edu/academics/cancellations.html for more information Posted: Tue. 20th, 09:09 PM
• Saint Martin’s University - 2 Hours Late. Lacey campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. today. University offices and classes will resume normal operations at 10 a.m. Updates will be provided as necessary. Remember all weather related delays or closures are sent using SMU Emergency Alerts. Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:38 AM
• Olympic College - Shelton campus 2-hr delay, open at 10am. Bremerton and Poulsbo campuses are open. Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:43 AM
• South Puget Sound CC - 2 Hours Late. Campus gates open at 9:30 am. Operations begin at 10 am. All classes starting prior to 10 are canceled. Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:48 AM
• The Evergreen State College - Evergreen’s Olympia campus will open late this morning. Campus will open and classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Posted: Wed. 21st, 06:15 AM
Thurston County school districts
• Griffin SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:00 AM
• North Thurston PS - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:09 AM
• Olympia SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No out-of-district transportation, No AM Avanti HS program (periods 1-3), No zero hour classes, No before-school activities. Posted: Wed. 21st, 04:33 AM
• Rainier (WA) SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 20th, 05:29 PM
• Rochester SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Tue. 20th, 08:44 PM
• Tenino SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No bus pick up on Chein Hill, Church Hill, Blumauer Road or Wright Street. Breakfast will not be served. Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:31 AM
• Tumwater SD - Closed. Decision for afternoon activities will be made later today. No out of district transportation. Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:12 AM
• Yelm Community Schools - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Yelm High School will begin at 9:25
Both Middle Schools at 9:30
Lackamas and McKenna at 10:25
Prairie and Southworth at 10:35
Fort Stevens and Mill Pond at 11:15 Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:09 AM
South Sound private schools and childcare centers
• Evergreen Christian School - Olympia - 2 Hours Late. Preschool-8th grade; no Before School Care, MS Worship Practice, Staff Devotions or Chapel. School will begin at 10:45am Posted: Wed. 21st, 04:45 AM
• St. Michael Olympia - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 21st, 04:55 AM
• Pope John Paul II HS - Closed Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:29 AM
Organizations
• South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services - 2 Hours Late. For Yelm, North Thurston, Olympia and Griffin programs (Tumwater Programs CLOSED). Posted: Wed. 21st, 05:18 AM
Roads, transportation
• Intercity Transit: Due to icy conditions, the main gate at SPSCC is currently closed. Routes 42, 43 and 44 will detour onto Mottman Loop during the closure.
Pierce County School Districts
• Eatonville SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:39 PM
Kitsap & Mason County School Districts
• Grapeview SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Posted: Tue. 20th, 05:41 PM
• Hood Canal SD - 2 Hours Late. No preschool or after school activities. Posted: Tue. 20th, 04:08 PM
• Mary M. Knight SD - MMK is on a 2 hr delay Wednesday Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:56 PM
• North Mason SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Due to icy conditions Posted: Tue. 20th, 05:47 PM
• Pioneer SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Tue. 20th, 03:47 PM
• Shelton SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Tue. 20th, 03:49 PM
• Southside SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 20th, 04:36 PM
Grays Harbor & Pacific County School Districts
• Aberdeen SD - Aberdeen High School has experienced significant damage resulting from a burst heat exchanger coil late this afternoon. The damage is to the main office on the first floor and to the Guidance Center and computer lab on the second floor. Aberdeen High School will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday (February 21) while crews clean and staff relocate the main office. The high school will reopen on Thursday, (February 22). Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:25 PM
• Elma SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. road conditions will be reassessed in the morning Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:18 PM
• McCleary SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. The district will reassess by 8:00am of any cancellation. Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:39 PM
• Montesano SD - 3 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes UPDATE Posted: Tue. 20th, 07:38 PM
• Oakville SD - 2 Hours Late. No After School Program Posted: Tue. 20th, 10:15 PM
• Satsop SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:53 PM
Lewis County School Districts
• Adna SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Tue. 20th, 05:23 PM
• Boistfort SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30 am Posted: Tue. 20th, 05:42 PM
• Centralia SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:29 PM
• Chehalis SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 20th, 06:47 PM
• Evaline SD - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 20th, 04:47 PM
• Morton SD - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 20th, 12:17 PM
• Mossyrock SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 20th, 07:12 PM
• Napavine SD - 2 Hours Late. Please listen for further announcements if school closure is necessary. Posted: Tue. 20th, 05:28 PM
• Pe Ell SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 20th, 05:27 PM
• White Pass SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No Drivers Ed, No Am Breakfast Posted: Tue. 20th, 08:10 PM
• Winlock SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Early release is canceled. School will end at its regular time. Posted: Tue. 20th, 03:06 PM
Cowlitz County & Lower Columbia (WA) Schools
• Castle Rock Sch. Dist. - Closed Posted: Tue. 20th, 08:01 PM
