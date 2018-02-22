Deaths for Feb. 22

Avery, Steven A., 61, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Babcock, Evelyn Dorothy, 93, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bailey, Gerald Stanley, 86, Lacey, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Cowen, Kurtis Bryce, 49, Lynden, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Crombie, Vonnie L., 72, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Holz, Otto Joseph, Jr., 73, Shelton, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Michaels, Joyce Ann, 65, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at home. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 800-248-1745.
Molen, Shirley Vander, 83, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Panorama Convalescent Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Zweimiller, Paulette, 68, Lacey, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
