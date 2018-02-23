What’s Happening for Feb. 23

Friday
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group: Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide a place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others caring for people with memory loss. Two groups meet in Lacey: at 1-3 p.m. the fourth Friday of the month at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2109 College St. SE, and at 3-4:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: Call Cheri Knighton at 360-480-5887.
Saturday
Dance Team Competition: The Capital High School Dance Team will host a statewide Dance Team Competition at 1 p.m. at the high school, 2707 Conger Ave NW, Olympia. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students; 5 and younger get in free. Information: cougaretteschs@gmail.com.
Never miss a local story.
Documentary screening and conversation: Lacey Timberland Library will host the final film in its POV documentary series, “Seven Songs for a Long Life,” to be followed by a panel discussion and community conversation, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 500 College St. SE. Free; for adults and teens. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Pie Fest: After 10 years, the annual festival is calling it quits, but not before you can eat pie, win raffle prizes, and compete in the pie-baking contest — all to support the Thurston County Food Bank and Senior Nutrition Program. The fest begins at 1 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW (although pie judging is at 10 a.m.). Slices of pie cost $3 or 3 cans of food. Information and contest rules: www.olypie.org
Books, Brownies and Beans: The annual used book sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Enjoy live music, freshly baked brownies, and a warm cup of coffee as you peruse the selection of gently used books. Proceeds will benefit the homeless of Thurston County.
Sunday
A Really Big Shoe 12 with the Brothers Four: The annual benefit concert to raise money to help homeless youth will take place at 2 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE., Olympia. Members of Entertainment Explosion will play in the lobby for 45 minutes prior to the show. Afterwards, members of Ham and Cheese on Rye will play in the lobby while the Brothers Four sign autographs. Tickets are $20-40 at 360-753-8586 or www.WashingtonCenter.org. Information: Scott Schoengarth at 360-250-8413 or scott.schoengarth@aol.com
Chinese New Year Celebration: The Olympia Area Chinese Association is hosting this party from 4-8:30 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia, to celebrate the Year of the Dog. Includes a potluck dinner, cultural performances and prize drawings. Admission at the door (cash only) is $15, or $10 for seniors and students; children younger than 10 are admitted free with paying adult. Information: www.OlympiaChinese.org, contact@OlympiaChinese.org.
Wednesday
Sing and Dance with Caspar Babypants: Caspar Babypants, also known as children's music artist Chris Ballew, will perform from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The free program will occur before the library opens and no other library services will be available. Please enter through the Adams Street entrance.
Thursday
South Puget Sound Anglers monthly meeting: Terry Rudnick grew up fishing the lakes, streams and ponds within bicycling range of his home in Orting, and has lived within a few miles of Puget Sound his entire life. He is author of “Washington Fishing” and “Washington Boating and Water Sports (2000)” and co-author of “Pacific Northwest Fishing (2012)” and “How to Catch Trophy Halibut.” He will share his knowledge at 7 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-491-0431.
Sichuan Opera: One of the world's rare forms of musical drama, Sichuan Opera is seldom seen outside of China. At 7:30 p.m., Madam Chen Qiaoru and guest artists from Chengdu, China, will bring Sichuan Opera to life in a two-hour program featuring tales including “White Snake” and “Striking the Gods.” This free event will take place in the Experimental Theater in the Communications Building at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments