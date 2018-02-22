Host Julie Chen instructs the Houseguests to cast their votes for Renny or Brian, who will be the first Houseguest to be evicted on BIG BROTHER in 2008. The show will hold a casting call next month in Southwest Washington.
Host Julie Chen instructs the Houseguests to cast their votes for Renny or Brian, who will be the first Houseguest to be evicted on BIG BROTHER in 2008. The show will hold a casting call next month in Southwest Washington. John P. Filo CBS
Host Julie Chen instructs the Houseguests to cast their votes for Renny or Brian, who will be the first Houseguest to be evicted on BIG BROTHER in 2008. The show will hold a casting call next month in Southwest Washington. John P. Filo CBS

Local

Here’s your chance to star in the hit reality TV show ‘Big Brother’

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

February 22, 2018 11:20 AM

Do you have what it takes to be the next reality TV star?

Casting calls for the CBS reality show “Big Brother” will be from 2 to 6 p.m. March 15 at iLani, the Cowlitz tribe’s casino off Interstate 5 in La Center, north of Vancouver. Aspiring stars must be 21 or older.

“Big Brother” follows a group of people living together in a house, with cameras and microphones that record their every move.

Each week, the contestants, known as Houseguests, vote someone out. The last person remaining wins $500,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park

View More Video