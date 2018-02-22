Here’s your chance to star in the hit reality TV show ‘Big Brother’

Do you have what it takes to be the next reality TV star?
Casting calls for the CBS reality show “Big Brother” will be from 2 to 6 p.m. March 15 at iLani, the Cowlitz tribe’s casino off Interstate 5 in La Center, north of Vancouver. Aspiring stars must be 21 or older.
“Big Brother” follows a group of people living together in a house, with cameras and microphones that record their every move.
Each week, the contestants, known as Houseguests, vote someone out. The last person remaining wins $500,000.
