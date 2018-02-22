Instant Pot issues warning about one of its electric cookers

Instant Pot said it has received a small number of reports of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating and melting.
The Canadian company is asking customers to check for batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 on the silver label on the underside of the product. The batchcode is on the bottom right of the label.
“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),” the company posted on its Facebook page.
“We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks. In the meantime, we are asking all our customers with a Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to immediately stop use of the product.”
Never miss a local story.
For more information on the issue, call 800-828-7280 ext. 2.
Comments