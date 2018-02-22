Lisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com
2 injured after windshield struck by wheel, tire that bounced over I-5 median

A driver and passenger were injured Thursday when the tire and wheel of a vehicle driving the opposite direction on Interstate 5 jumped the median and struck their windshield, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a 36-year-old Lacey man lost control of his vehicle on southbound I-5 about a mile south of Chehalis, when his driver’s side front wheel and tire came loose.

The wheel and tire bounced over the median into the northbound lanes, colliding with the windshield of another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle lost control after impact.

Both travelers in the second vehicle, a 51-year-old man and 46-year-old woman from Centralia, were injured. The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while the woman was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was not injured.

