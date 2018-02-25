What’s Happening for Feb. 25

Sunday
A Really Big Shoe 12 with the Brothers Four: The annual benefit concert to raise money to help homeless youth will take place at 2 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE., Olympia. Members of Entertainment Explosion will play in the lobby for 45 minutes prior to the show. Afterwards, members of Ham and Cheese on Rye will play in the lobby while the Brothers Four sign autographs. Tickets are $20-40 at 360-753-8586 or www.WashingtonCenter.org. Information: Scott Schoengarth at 360-250-8413 or scott.schoengarth@aol.com
Chinese New Year Celebration: The Olympia Area Chinese Association is hosting this party from 4-8:30 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia, to celebrate the Year of the Dog. Includes a potluck dinner, cultural performances and prize drawings. Admission at the door (cash only) is $15, or $10 for seniors and students; children younger than 10 are admitted free with paying adult. Information: www.OlympiaChinese.org, contact@OlympiaChinese.org.
Monday-Wednesday
Never miss a local story.
Open houses on plan for Lacey’s Depot District: The city of Lacey is inviting the public to three meetings to comment on its redevelopment of the city’s Depot District. The meetings will be at the future Lacey Museum at 5700 Lacey Blvd. SE. City staff will host drop-in hours from 2-5 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. They will put on official presentations at the plans from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday; 6-8 p.m. Tuesday; 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday
League of Women Voters climate change forum: The league is sponsoring the free forum from 7-9 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Room A. The speakers will be State Rep. Beth Doglio, speaking on legislative priorities; Mike Burnham, senior planner for the Thurston Regional Planning Council, addressing the regional climate adoption plan; Andy Haub, water resources director for the city of Olympia, talking about sea level rise issues; Tom Crawford from the Thurston Climate Action Team addressing local projects and priorities; and Kim Danke presenting views from the faith community.
Thurston County Food Bank Growers Meeting: The food bank invites farmers and gardeners to its gathering to plan and coordinate food bank gardening efforts in the community. The meeting will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at the downtown Olympia Food Bank, 220 Thurston Ave. NE. Information: thurstoncountyfoodbank.org
Wednesday
Sing and dance with Caspar Babypants: Caspar Babypants, also known as children's music artist Chris Ballew, will perform from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The free program will occur before the library opens and no other library services will be available. Please enter through the Adams Street entrance.
Thursday
South Puget Sound Anglers monthly meeting: Terry Rudnick grew up fishing the lakes, streams and ponds within bicycling range of his home in Orting, and has lived within a few miles of Puget Sound his entire life. He is author of “Washington Fishing” and “Washington Boating and Water Sports (2000)” and co-author of “Pacific Northwest Fishing (2012)” and “How to Catch Trophy Halibut.” He will share his knowledge at 7 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-491-0431.
Sichuan Opera: One of the world's rare forms of musical drama, Sichuan Opera is seldom seen outside of China. At 7:30 p.m., Madam Chen Qiaoru and guest artists from Chengdu, China, will bring Sichuan Opera to life in a two-hour program featuring tales including “White Snake” and “Striking the Gods.” This free event will take place in the Experimental Theater in the Communications Building at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia.
Friday
Jive Aces concert and swing dance: The UK’s Jive Aces return to Olympia for a 9 p.m. show at The Olympia Center ballroom, 222 Columbia St. NW. If you like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy or the Brian Setzer Orchestra, this is your show. Tickets are $25 general admission or $30 for table seating and are available at https://olympia-eagles-fundraiser.ticketleap.com/jive-aces-danceshow-at-the-olympia-center-ballroom/ Doors open at 8 p.m. for table seating and 8:30 p.m. for general admission. This is a fundraiser for new windows in the Olympia Eagles ballroom.
Saturday
Tumwater School District Countdown to Kindergarten: The school district will host the event starting at 10 a.m. at Tumwater High School, 700 Israel Road SW, to provide parents and guardians of incoming kindergarteners an opportunity to learn about kindergarten: what a kindergartener’s day looks like, how to register their student, information on transportation and other topics. Child care is provided on site. This is for all incoming Tumwater students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 31. Information: Lee at 360-709-7256 or lee.giske@tumwater.k12.wa.us.
Nonbinary Gender Identities presentation: Author Charlie McNabb will discuss identities, histories, and representations of people living outside the gender binary of “man” and “woman.” These include genderfluid, androgynous, genderqueer, and other identity terms. The presentation will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. It is free and designed for adults and teens. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Open House on Thurston County’s Nisqually Subarea Plan: The Thurston County Community Planning & Economic Development Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nisqually Youth & Community Center gymnasium, 1937 Lashi St. SE, to provide information about updating the land-use plan for the Nisqually subarea, roughly 9,000 acres of rural lands in northeastern Thurston County including the Nisqually Indian Reservation, the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge, and a portion of the JBLM Military Reservation. Information: www.co.thurston.wa.us/planning/nisqually/nisqually-sub-area-plan-update.htm
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments