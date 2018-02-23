Get ready to slow your driving on Yelm Highway in Lacey

Lacey City Council on Thursday voted to reduce speeds on Yelm Highway to 35 miles per hour from 40 after crash data supported such a move.
Drivers should expect to see new speed limit signs in the next couple of months, said Martin Hoppe, transportation manager. Hoppe briefed the council on the history of the proposal before they voted.
It began with Lacey police, he said, who raised concerns about speed-related crashes on Yelm Highway. That was followed by a city speed study, which “supported a 35 miles per hour speed limit,” Hoppe said.
The proposal won unanimous support from the council.
Councilman Michael Steadman said the speed reduction makes sense because College Street and Ruddell Road — two major streets that connect to Yelm Highway — also have posted speed limits of 35 miles per hour.
Councilwoman Carolyn Cox said the intersection at Yelm Highway and College Street has become a dangerous place, with traffic “moving way too fast through there.”
But she also wanted to know if Lacey was working with other jurisdictions on Yelm Highway speed limits. Driving west to east, Yelm Highway touches Tumwater, Olympia and unincorporated Thurston County before it arrives in Lacey.
Hoppe explained that Yelm Highway through Tumwater and Olympia is already 35 miles per hour. But in the area of Rich Road and Yelm Highway, which is in the county, the speed increases to 40 miles per hour, he said.
Hoppe told the council he expects the county to eventually reduce speeds in that area.
Now that the council has voted to reduce speeds, what happens next?
Once the speed limit signs have changed, Lacey police will warn speeding drivers about the new speed limits for a few weeks before issuing citations, Chief Dusty Pierpoint said.
