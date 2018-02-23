Weather and closure updates for Feb. 23

Here are the weather-related closures and delays for Feb. 23. Information changes quickly, check back for updates.
Colleges and universities
• Clover Park Tech College - 2 Hours Late. Administrative and instructional activities will commence at 10 a.m. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 01:50 PM
• Olympic College - Poulsbo Campus 2-hr delay, open at 10am. Bremerton and Shelton campuses are on normal schedules. Next update by 3pm. Posted: Fri. 23rd, 06:16 AM
• Pierce College - 2 Hours Late Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:23 AM
• Saint Martin's University - For today, Friday, February 23, Saint Martin's Lacey campus will be on regular schedule. Saint Martin's-JBLM offices will delay opening until 9 a.m. While there was no snow overnight, there are still icy road conditions in some locations. Drive carefully and be safe. UPDATE Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:43 AM
Thurston County School Districts
• Olympia SD - Schools open regular schedule. AM buses on snow routes. Posted: Fri. 23rd, 04:43 AM
• Rochester SD - Buses 3,4,8,9 & 102 are on snow routes Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:25 AM
• Tenino SD - Schools are on time today. Buses are on normal routes and schedules. Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:57 AM
• Tumwater SD - AM/PM Buses on snow routes. We will have our scheduled ACT early dismissal. Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:21 AM
Kitsap and Mason County School Districts
• Bremerton: Classes at Bremerton High School are canceled today due to an unverified threat currently being investigated by the law enforcement. “Because safety is our top priority, we are evaluating the situation and canceling classes as a precaution,” the school district posted on its Facebook page. “We will update the community when we have more information.”
• Central Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late. AM and PM limited bus service, No AM preschool, No zero hour Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:09 AM
• North Kitsap SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No zero hour Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:15 AM
• North Mason SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes UPDATE Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:23 AM
• South Kitsap SD - Schools closed, district offices open, No out-of-district transportation. Evening activities canceled. Posted: Thu. 22nd, 06:54 PM
Lewis County School Districts
• Centralia SD - AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:18 AM
• Chehalis SD - AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:39 AM
• Evaline SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:59 AM
• Morton SD - AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Transportation for Highland Valley, parents be prepared for a possible early release. Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:48 AM
• Napavine SD - AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Regular Start Time UPDATE Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:47 AM
• Pe Ell SD - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:49 AM
• Toledo SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No bus service to Park Rd. Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:29 AM
• White Pass SD - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 23rd, 04:45 AM
• Winlock SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Bus 12 no Deer Haven or S. Hawkins Rd Bus 17 on Snow Route. Check for updates Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:40 AM
Pierce County School Districts
• Sumner SD - 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:41 AM
South Sound Private Schools, Charters, Childcares
• Evergreen Christian School - Olympia - School Opens at regular time today, Friday, February 23. Please be careful and wait to get on the road if your route is icy or unsafe! Posted: Fri. 23rd, 05:14 AM
