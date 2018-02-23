Cold snap shatters record temps in Olympia and around the region. Here’s what’s next.

With a blast of winter weather that has included lowland snow, Olympia set new record low temperature on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Olympia hit a low of 16 degrees, shattering the old record of 20 degrees set in 2005, the weather service tweeted. Other records include:
▪ 24 degrees in Seattle, which had an old record of 27 degrees set in 2011.
▪ 19 degrees in Bellingham, which had an old record of 22 degrees set in 1952.
▪ 24 degrees in Hoquiam, which had an old record of 27 degrees set in 2017.
▪ 22 degrees in Quillayute, which had an old record of 25 degrees set in 2017.
▪ 27 degrees at the National Weather Service in Seattle, which had an old record of 30 degrees set in 2011.
The cold paved the way for more snow Friday afternoon. The snow was expected to turn to rain late Friday as temperatures were forecast to rise into the high 30s.
Saturday’s forecast paints a more familiar scenario: partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Rain is expected Sunday.
But don’t put away those snow shovels yet: There’s a chance of more lowland snow showers on Sunday night and next week, when temperatures could dip back into the 20s at night.
