Lacey firefighters Claire Van Guse (from left), Crystal Murphy and Jessica Johnson at Lacey Fire Station 34 on Friday, July 28, 2017. Murphy took her own life in December, and advocates are hoping her story of life with PTSD will help protect other first responders. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
This Lacey firefighter had PTSD and took her own life. Her story could help others.

February 23, 2018 02:55 PM

Advocates for local first responders are pushing for new legislation to protect firefighters who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

It’s something Heather Murphy knows about all too well.

Her wife, Navy veteran and Lacey firefighter Crystal Murphy, took her own life on Christmas Day.

“This would have never happened if it were not for her job and those calls,” Murphy said. “She may have not been on shift, but her mind was always on shift.”

While hundreds of Crystal’s fellow firefighters attended her funeral where she received full honors, her death is not considered a line-of-duty death.

That means, her family will not collect line-of-duty death benefits.

