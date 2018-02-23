Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Olympia man

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

February 23, 2018

Olympia police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from the city since early this afternoon.

James Anderson, 71, went missing about 12:30 p.m., and he has health issues, the department announced in a Twitter post.

Anderson is about 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, with thinning brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. He is wearing a brown and tan jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a baseball cap.

He is believed to be driving a black 2006 Honda CR-V with Washington license plate no. AOH4621. The SUV has stickers for the University of Washington and Timberline High School in the back window.

He was reportedly seen confused in Mason County on Friday evening, the department posted to Twitter.

Anyone who has seen Anderson or his vehicle today is asked to call 911.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

