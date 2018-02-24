Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted this photo of a slick road Saturday morning. “Slow and steady wins the race today,” it said.
Are we finally done with the snow? Not quite.

February 24, 2018 08:51 AM

Enjoy the break while it lasts.

After a snowy week that brought record-breaking cold to the South Sound, the National Weather Service in Seattle says lowland areas will see mostly rain Saturday and Sunday.

The mountains, it says, could see an additional 12 to 24 inches of snow this weekend with higher amounts possible over Mount Rainier.

KING-5 reports there was a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Saturday for the Cascades and a winter storm watch scheduled from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In Olympia, we should see partly sunny weather Saturday with a high near 44. The chance of snow returns Sunday night but with little to no accumulation expected.

Lacey Fire District 3 warned drivers of icy roads across the region Saturday morning.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

