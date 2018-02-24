Are we finally done with the snow? Not quite.

Enjoy the break while it lasts.
After a snowy week that brought record-breaking cold to the South Sound, the National Weather Service in Seattle says lowland areas will see mostly rain Saturday and Sunday.
The mountains, it says, could see an additional 12 to 24 inches of snow this weekend with higher amounts possible over Mount Rainier.
Mostly rain today and Sunday, but some locations could still see a few flakes. Mountains will still see an additional 12-24 inches this weekend with higher amounts possible over Mt. Rainier.— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 24, 2018
**This Tweet is a correction from previous version to better indicate mtn snowfall.** pic.twitter.com/1RJc4Y7q9Y
KING-5 reports there was a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Saturday for the Cascades and a winter storm watch scheduled from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.
In Olympia, we should see partly sunny weather Saturday with a high near 44. The chance of snow returns Sunday night but with little to no accumulation expected.
Lacey Fire District 3 warned drivers of icy roads across the region Saturday morning.
That’s not road glitter folks, and this morning’s drive is far from a fairytale. Roads are very icy all over, especially in the south end (looking at you Yelm Hwy area residents). Slow and steady wins the race today. pic.twitter.com/2fYfe5y9kV— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) February 24, 2018
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
