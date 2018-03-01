What’s Happening for March 1

Thursday
South Puget Sound Anglers monthly meeting: Terry Rudnick grew up fishing the lakes, streams and ponds within bicycling range of his home in Orting, and has lived within a few miles of Puget Sound his entire life. He is author of “Washington Fishing” and “Washington Boating and Water Sports (2000)” and co-author of “Pacific Northwest Fishing (2012)” and “How to Catch Trophy Halibut.” He will share his knowledge at 7 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-491-0431.
Sichuan Opera: One of the world's rare forms of musical drama, Sichuan Opera is seldom seen outside of China. At 7:30 p.m., Madam Chen Qiaoru and guest artists from Chengdu, China, will bring Sichuan Opera to life in a two-hour program featuring tales including “White Snake” and “Striking the Gods.” This free event will take place in the Experimental Theater in the Communications Building at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia.
Memory Café: An opportunity for people dealing with memory challenges and their loved ones/caregivers to enjoy an afternoon social time with other people going through the same challenges. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the River’s Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” opens in Yelm: Joseph Kesserling’s black comedy about two little-old-lady aunts who see killing as an act of charity opens at Yelm’s Triad Theater, 102 E Yelm Ave. This is preview night, so admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is by donation; after that, tickets are $10-20. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through March. Information: 857-67-STAGE, www.srotheater.org or www.facebook.com/srotheater
Friday
Jive Aces concert and swing dance: The UK’s Jive Aces return to Olympia for a 9 p.m. show at The Olympia Center ballroom, 222 Columbia St. NW. If you like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy or the Brian Setzer Orchestra, this is your show. Tickets are $25 general admission or $30 for table seating and are available at https://olympia-eagles-fundraiser.ticketleap.com/jive-aces-danceshow-at-the-olympia-center-ballroom/ Doors open at 8 p.m. for table seating and 8:30 p.m. for general admission. This is a fundraiser for new windows in the Olympia Eagles ballroom.
Saturday
Tumwater School District Countdown to Kindergarten: The school district will host the event starting at 10 a.m. at Tumwater High School, 700 Israel Road SW, to provide parents and guardians of incoming kindergarteners an opportunity to learn about kindergarten: what a kindergartener’s day looks like, how to register their student, information on transportation and other topics. Child care is provided on site. This is for all incoming Tumwater students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 31. Information: Lee at 360-709-7256 or lee.giske@tumwater.k12.wa.us.
Nonbinary Gender Identities presentation: Author Charlie McNabb will discuss identities, histories, and representations of people living outside the gender binary of “man” and “woman.” These include genderfluid, androgynous, genderqueer, and other identity terms. The presentation will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. It is free and designed for adults and teens. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Open House on Thurston County’s Nisqually Subarea Plan: The Thurston County Community Planning & Economic Development Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nisqually Youth & Community Center gymnasium, 1937 Lashi St. SE, to provide information about updating the land-use plan for the Nisqually subarea, roughly 9,000 acres of rural lands in northeastern Thurston County including the Nisqually Indian Reservation, the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge, and a portion of the JBLM Military Reservation. Information: www.co.thurston.wa.us/planning/nisqually/nisqually-sub-area-plan-update.htm
Robotics for kids: The WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, will host hands-on robotics activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Folks from the Museum of Flight also will offer free “Robot Garage” workshops at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for fourth-graders and older, with no experience required. Participants explore basic engineering skills, learn robotics history, and discuss cutting edge robots in space. Registration is required for the workshops: https://robotgarage.eventbrite.com/
Sunday
Step Two for women: Step Two provides meaningful interactions between adult women of all ages, allowing dialog on important issues pertaining to women and to learn about each other. Gather at 3:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, 415 Capital Way N., Olympia. Drop in, no pre-registration required. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Tuesday
Reader’s Theater Presents: Come at 1 p.m. to The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to hear three plays: “The Plotter,” in which Helen and Betty try one comic plot after another to make their dream vacations come true; “Shakespearean Baseball,” in which the title says it all; and “Jane Ace Goes to the Psychoanalyst,” in which Jane makes a confused situation worse in her attempt to correct some imagined mental conflicts. Free, but donations accepted. Information: 360.586.6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Wednesday
Baseball and Cuba with Oscar Soule: Soule was the 2008 Seattle Mariners Fan of the Year, a charter member of the Negro League Baseball Museum and the St. Louis Brown Historical Society, and he belongs to the Society for American Baseball Research. He will talk at 10:15 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, about how baseball has been one of the most recognized aspects of Cuban life for more than a century and is probably the easiest place to see the changes in today’s Cuba. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Lehua Ukulele Ohana: Join this intermediate-level group (they know basic chords and some strumming styles) playing island-style Hawaiian and traditional music at 6:30 pm. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Bring your ukulele and some pupus (finger food). Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: Tami Asars will talk about Washington's Crest Trail at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plate and flatware. Non-members welcome.
Empty Bowls Project: The Shelton Arts Commission is again hosting the creative effort to support The Saint’s Pantry Food Bank in Shelton. From 5-7 p.m. at the Shelton Civic Center, 525 W. Cota St., the public is invited to create a ceramic bowl. Instruction and materials are provided free of charge for all ages and skill levels. Participants return from 5-7 p.m. March 14 to decorate and glaze their bowls (extra bowls will be available for those who are not able to attend the first night). Finally, from 5-7 p.m. March 21, the Civic Center will host the Soup & Bread Fundraising Dinner. All bowls will be on display and available to take home with a suggested donation of $10, which entitles the owner to a bowl of soup and bread from one of six participating restaurants.
