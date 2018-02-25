Olympia police are investigating a stabbing in west Olympia that took place in the 1800 block of Cooper Point Road SW.
That location is an office park that sits between the Olympia Auto Mall and Black Lake Boulevard SW.
Police were dispatched to the scene about noon Sunday.
Although police were on scene for most of the day, they were not prepared to release more information, Lt. Sam Costello said late Sunday.
“The circumstances just don’t allow for it yet,” he said.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
