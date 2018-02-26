What were people reading last week? These 4 lists and 1 story

The weather drove reader interest last week.
1. Weather and closure updates for Feb. 22: Weather news and related closures.
2. Weather and closure updates for Feb. 21: Ditto.
3. Snow-related closures and delays for Feb. 20: Ditto.
4. Restaurant inspections for Feb. 21: “Washington state food worker cards were unavailable upon request. There was a ‘friend’ helping in the kitchen. Correction: Maintain cards for all food service workers.”
5. Better bundle up: More cold, chances of snow in the forecast for Thurston County: More weather-related news.
