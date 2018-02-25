1 killed in avalanche at Sno-Park near Interstate 90

An avalanche near Stampede Pass killed a 32-year-old man and injured three others on Sunday, KIRO-TV reports.
Joseph Simenstad of Issaquah was killed while snowmobiling at Crystal Spring Sno-Park, the station reported.
Four people were snowmobiling when they were struck by the avalanche. Two were buried under the snow and the group could only revive one of the victims.
The Northwest Avalanche Center had issued an avalanche warning for Sunday. It rated avalanche risk as “high,” the second highest rating on its danger scale.
A snowmobiler named Trista Chamberlin told KIRO-TV, “I was up there with my husband and a friend, her husband, and decided to come back because I didn't feel comfortable snowmobiling like the guys do. I didn't want to dig myself out every two seconds."
