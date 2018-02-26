Several school districts have late start times and other schedule or bus route changes on Monday due to winter weather conditions in the region.
Local

Weather and closure updates for Feb. 26

Staff report

February 26, 2018 07:41 AM

Here are the weather-related closures and delays for Feb. 26. Information changes quickly, check back for updates.

Thurston County School Districts

• Tenino SD - Schools are on time 2/26/18. No bus pick up on Chein Hill, Church Hill, Blumauer Road or Wright Street. Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:46 AM

Kitsap & Mason County School Districts

• Grapeview SD - School is open today and starts at 9:45 AM UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 08:43 AM

• Mary M. Knight SD - school is on a 2 hour delay, classes start at 10:15 Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:27 AM

Grays Harbor & Pacific County School Districts

• Aberdeen SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:34 AM

• Cosmopolis SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 06:08 AM

• Hoquiam SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:33 AM

• Wishkah Valley SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 26th, 06:53 AM

Lewis County School Districts

• Adna SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:51 AM

• Boistfort SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30 am Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:31 AM

• Morton SD - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:58 AM

• Pe Ell SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:46 AM

• White Pass SD - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:02 AM

Cowlitz County & Lower Columbia (WA) Schools

• Castle Rock Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No bus service on Tower Rd. beyond McCormick. UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 07:57 AM

