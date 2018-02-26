Weather and closure updates for Feb. 26

Here are the weather-related closures and delays for Feb. 26. Information changes quickly, check back for updates.
Thurston County School Districts
• Tenino SD - Schools are on time 2/26/18. No bus pick up on Chein Hill, Church Hill, Blumauer Road or Wright Street. Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:46 AM
Kitsap & Mason County School Districts
• Grapeview SD - School is open today and starts at 9:45 AM UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 08:43 AM
• Mary M. Knight SD - school is on a 2 hour delay, classes start at 10:15 Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:27 AM
Grays Harbor & Pacific County School Districts
• Aberdeen SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:34 AM
• Cosmopolis SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 06:08 AM
• Hoquiam SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:33 AM
• Wishkah Valley SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 26th, 06:53 AM
Lewis County School Districts
• Adna SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:51 AM
• Boistfort SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30 am Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:31 AM
• Morton SD - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:58 AM
• Pe Ell SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:46 AM
• White Pass SD - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 26th, 05:02 AM
Cowlitz County & Lower Columbia (WA) Schools
• Castle Rock Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No bus service on Tower Rd. beyond McCormick. UPDATE Posted: Mon. 26th, 07:57 AM
