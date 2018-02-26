More Videos

Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park 0:35

Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park

Pause
Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you. 6:14

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you.

Zen and the art of goat yoga 1:22

Zen and the art of goat yoga

Planet Fitness responds to U.S. Olympic Committee request 1:01

Planet Fitness responds to U.S. Olympic Committee request

10th Annual Oly Old Time Festival starts the toe- tapping Thursday 3:20

10th Annual Oly Old Time Festival starts the toe- tapping Thursday

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones 2:05

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket 0:33

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia 0:57

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava 3:20

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday 0:48

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday

Awesome video shows an avalanche moving across SR 20 east of Newhalem earlier Sunday. WSDOT officials say the highway will remain closed at milepost 122.5 until at least Monday. Rob Mercer Courtesy of KIRO 7 News
Awesome video shows an avalanche moving across SR 20 east of Newhalem earlier Sunday. WSDOT officials say the highway will remain closed at milepost 122.5 until at least Monday. Rob Mercer Courtesy of KIRO 7 News

Local

Slide blocks rugged North Cascades Highway

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 09:24 AM

NEWHALEM

An avalanche has covered a section of rugged highway in northern Washington state, blocking traffic in both directions and preventing several dozen people from leaving the area.

Transportation officials say a large snow slide Sunday covered State Route 20 east of Newhalem in Whatcom County.

Officials say about five dozen people are stuck behind the slide area, but all have access to food and housing.

Sunday’s snow slide covered an area about 11 miles west of where the highway closed for the winter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Crews are reassessing the slide area Monday. Transportation officials don’t have an estimate for when the road will re-open.

The highway is the northernmost route across the Cascade Mountain Range in northern Washington. The state closes a 37-mile section during the winter because of avalanche danger and snow conditions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park 0:35

Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park

Pause
Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you. 6:14

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you.

Zen and the art of goat yoga 1:22

Zen and the art of goat yoga

Planet Fitness responds to U.S. Olympic Committee request 1:01

Planet Fitness responds to U.S. Olympic Committee request

10th Annual Oly Old Time Festival starts the toe- tapping Thursday 3:20

10th Annual Oly Old Time Festival starts the toe- tapping Thursday

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones 2:05

Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket 0:33

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia 0:57

Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava 3:20

Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday 0:48

Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday

Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park

View More Video