Tumwater City Council appoints new member

After interviewing seven candidates, the Tumwater City Council unanimously voted on Saturday to appoint Leatta Dahlhoff as its new member.
“I’m really excited,” Dahlhoff told The Olympian. She will serve through the November 2019 general election in the Position No. 1 seat which was vacated by Nicole Hill.
Dahlhoff is a toxic reduction specialist for the state Department of Ecology. She has lived in the city for about 30 years, and served on the Tumwater Planning Commission the past four years. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Puget Sound.
“I have deep roots in Tumwater, as it has been my home most of my life since early childhood,” Dahlhoff wrote in her application. “I have a lifelong commitment to Tumwater. I want to contribute to the processes that preserve our history, while ensuring sustained economic growth and quality of life for all our community members.”
Dahlhoff is active is several community organizations including YWCA of Olympia, United way of Thurston County Women United, the League of Women Voters of Thurston County, Zonta Club of Olympia, Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking and South Sound Volunteer Coordinators.
“The City Council members were pleased to have such a strong set of candidates from which to choose,” mayor Pete Kmet said in a news release. “They selected Ms. Dahlhoff because of her experience serving on the Tumwater Planning Commission, strong environmental background and extensive community service work.”
Dahlhoff will be sworn into office during the council’s March 6 meeting.
