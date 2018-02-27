Fire hydrant fails during blaze shutting down Martin Way for about an hour

Olympia Fire crews responded to two fires just before midnight on Monday.
According to a news release from the city of Olympia:
The first fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of 26th Avenue Northeast. The small deck fire was quickly extinguished, and its cause was related to smoking.
While crews were still on the scene, another fire involving a nearly 20-foot travel trailer was reported in the 2600 block of Martin Way East. Lacey Fire District 3 and Thurston Fire District 8 were also dispatched to the scene.
“In the process of establishing a water supply across Martin Way, the fire hydrant failed and sprayed water and gravel across 2 lanes of Martin Way,” the news release stated. “A secondary water supply was used to extinguish the fire before it could spread to any other trailers.”
Martin Way was closed for about an hour while city Public Works crews secured the hydrant, swept the roadway and used deicing to prevent the water on the roadway from freezing.
The RV was a total loss, and a resident was transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue. The cause of the RV fire is under investigation.
