Restaurant inspections for Feb. 28

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Farrelli’s Pizza & Pool Co.
4870 Yelm Highway
Feb. 23: 35 red; 2 blue
Comments: Salmon chowder in steam table was 120 degrees. Must reheat to 165 degrees before placing to hot hold. Corrective action: Disposed.
Some employees had expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards in two weeks.
Dilapidated condition of concrete walk-in floor should be considered for refurbishment in the next 12-18 months.
Provide ambient temperature thermometers for walk-in cooler and under-counter fridge at front area.
Silvers Saloon
2752 Pacific Ave. SE
Feb. 22: 30 red; 7 blue
Comments: A few food worker cards were not accounted for; obtain valid cards within two weeks.
A gallon of pasteurized eggs in reach-in was 55 degrees. It was left at ambient temperature for too long. Corrected by disposal. Portion an amount that can be used within 30 minutes.
Apple corer and insert pan for storage have debris accumulation. Clean and maintain sanitized.
Debris accumulation on floor under equipment and counter. Clean regularly.
Cheers Lacey Bar & Grill
5815 Lacey Blvd. SE
Feb. 12: 25 red; 10 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee put gloves on without properly washing hands for required 20 seconds. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved hand sink with soap and warm water for 20 seconds minimum.
Sanitizer in bucket was 0 ppm. Correction: Maintain sanitizer as required, changing every four hours or sooner. If quat sanitizer: 200 ppm. If chlorine: 50-100 ppm.
Ware washing machine not properly functioning. Both kitchen and bar dish machine 0 ppm sanitizer (chlorine), bar empty sanitizer bottle, kitchen not dispensing properly (both 1/2 full). Neither machine tested today. Employees unaware of how machine works. Recommend daily testing of both machines.
Train employees on equipment use and trouble shooting. Do not mix quat chemicals with chlorine bleach. When dish machine is not functioning properly, wash, rinse, sanitize, and air dry at 3 compartment sink.
Costco Wholesale
1470 Marvin Road NE
Feb. 8: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Several employees had expired food worker cards. Obtain valid cards by Feb. 22.
Improper cold holding temperature of potentially hazardous food: Chicken in lidded plastic container was 44 degrees in walk-in. Correction: Maintain food in cold holding at or below 41 degrees.
Bowl used as a scoop, no handle. This is a repeat violation. Provide and use handled utensil to prevent potential contamination.
No violations found
▪ AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer #186 (700 Sleater Kinney Road SE)
▪ Biscuit House Corp (6969 Tyee Drive SW)
▪ Haggen (1313 Cooper Point Road SW)
▪ New Market Deli (7299 New Market St.)
Comments