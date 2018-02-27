West Thurston Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Monday night.
Couple displaced after fire consumes their Rochester home

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

February 27, 2018 01:49 PM

Two people were left homeless early Tuesday when a fire consumed their house in the 18000 block of Pendleton St. SE in Rochester.

The cause of the fire, which was reported at 2:35 a.m., is under investigation, said Capt. Lanette Dyer with West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.

It is believed to have begun in an addition on the single-wide mobile home, she said.

“They were renters and they didn’t have insurance,” she said.

The American Red Cross helped the couple get emergency shelter, Dyer said.

No other information was immediately released.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

