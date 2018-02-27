Olympia woman stabbed in dentist’s office now in satisfactory condition

A 57-year-old woman who was found unconscious and with multiple stab wounds on Sunday in west Olympia is no longer in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Monday the woman has been moved out of intensive care and is now in satisfactory condition at the Seattle hospital.
The woman was found about noon Sunday where she worked — a dentist’s office in the 1800 block of Cooper Point Road Southwest. The dentist who runs the practice found her. She was first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia then flown to Harborview.
Her daughter, Courtney Johnson, 27, is now a suspect in the stabbing She is still at large, Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello said Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the daughter has a history of mental health problems.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to call the Olympia Police Department detective division at 360-753-8300, and ask for either Det. Cori Schumacher or Det. Al Weinnig, or call Thurston County dispatchers at either the non-emergency line at 360-704-2740 or 911.
