Shelton man killed in crash

A Shelton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash off state Route 16 near Gig Harbor late Tuesday.
According to the Washington State Patrol:
Melvin H. Hubbard, 57, was driving a white 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 westbound on Highway16 at 24th Street Northwest when the vehicle left the roadway on the right and came to rest 60 feet down an embankment in a storm drain pond. The crash was reported at 8:42 p.m.
The cause is under investigation, and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. Hubbard was wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.
Never miss a local story.
No other details were immediately released.
Comments