Yelm High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning.
Yelm High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning. Courtesy photo Yelm High School
Yelm High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning. Courtesy photo Yelm High School

Local

Lockdown lifted at Yelm High School

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

February 28, 2018 09:45 AM

Update: The school was searched, no weapon was found and the lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m., according to the school district’s website.

Yelm High School was locked down on Wednesday morning.

“There is no immediate threat,” district spokeswoman Teri Pablo told The Olympian at about 9:30 a.m. She described the action as a precautionary measure.

Pablo said there were reports that a student planned to bring a weapon to school. That student is being held in the office, and no weapon was located, Pablo said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yelm Police are on the scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information is released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow offers chills, thrills and spills at Tumwater's Jim Brown Park

View More Video