Lockdown lifted at Yelm High School

Update: The school was searched, no weapon was found and the lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m., according to the school district’s website.
Yelm High School was locked down on Wednesday morning.
“There is no immediate threat,” district spokeswoman Teri Pablo told The Olympian at about 9:30 a.m. She described the action as a precautionary measure.
Pablo said there were reports that a student planned to bring a weapon to school. That student is being held in the office, and no weapon was located, Pablo said.
Yelm Police are on the scene investigating.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information is released.
