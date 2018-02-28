She hid under his Mercedes while he got arrested. She should have picked a better spot.

Elma police officers teamed up with federal agents for the arrest of two people on Tuesday in the 100 block of North B Street in Elma.
According to a news release from the Elma Police Department:
A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for second-degree assault after allegedly threatening and swinging a machete at another man earlier this month. He also was arrested for federal and state probation violations.
While at the scene, authorities found a 29-year-old woman hiding under the man’s vehicle, a 1999 Mercedes SUV. She was arrested on an outstanding Washington State Department of Corrections probation violation.
Two handguns and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine were recovered from the scene, and both suspects could face more charges, police say.
