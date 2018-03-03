What happens when our potential goes to the dogs?

The Potentially Dangerous Dog is gone. I think I miss him.
I never actually saw the dog, but a sign warning of his presence stood out near the end of the Steilacoom-DuPont Road for almost 10 years. I saw it every day as I drove by. Worn and weathered (the sign, not me,) it was a white board with black letters four inches high — “WARNING – POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS DOG.”
I always had a surge of fellow feeling when I passed the sign. The dog hadn’t reached his full potential yet — but neither had I.
There are 74.8 million dog owners in the United States. None of them are me. Living in a condo, you have to walk your dog at least a couple of times a day and, for some reason, our association regulations specify that the dog must leave the housing area before — um — relaxing. It’s hard to convince most pets this is a practical idea.
I had a dog named “Skippy” when I was a 5-year-old in Montana. Those were cold, hard days, and there wasn’t enough food even for the families in our tiny railroad town. Skippy wouldn’t eat table scraps, and one day I came home and he was gone. No one ever said where he went, but he didn’t come back. I never trusted the idea of having a dog again. Of course, when our kids came along, they demanded a dog. We tried to distract them with goldfish, turtles and a rat, but the rat bit everyone so we gave him away and acquired a Beagle named “Rupert.”
Then the Army ordered our family to Bangkok but planned not to take Rupert. Our oldest child dissolved in tears and wept, “He’s the only friend I have.” So that settled that. Rupert flew to Bangkok, and, after a lengthy quarantine period, he joined us in the Land of Smile. Beagles are supposed to be hunting dogs, but Rupert seemed quite content to be a lying-around dog.
“He wasn't especially bright, “ No. 3 son recalls. “Didn't he charge into the fish pond to chase the fish?”
Yes, he didn’t know he couldn’t swim.
Then, one night, the kamoys came. “Kamoy” is the Thai word for burglar. When King Bhumibol celebrated the 25th year of his ascension to the throne, he freed several hundred prison inmates. (For his 60th anniversary he pardoned 25,000 prisoners.) The newly freed prisoners were falling all over each other looking for work. One night with my husband away on temporary duty, I found two kamoys chiseling their way through our dining room window.
Here was the chance for Rupert to reach his full potential.
I screamed but Rupert didn’t come. Not knowing what else to do, I grabbed up a rolled up copy of The Bangkok Post and ran out of the house flailing about and shouting the equivalent of “Bad Kamoys!” in my most fluent Thai. I only knew about six words, so there was a lot of repetition. Apparently it worked because they left. I searched the house for Rupert. Perhaps I had misjudged him, and, with his little doggie heart beating wildly, he had bravely run out to help me and I hadn’t even seen him. Not exactly. I hadn’t seen him because he was in the upstairs bedroom, under the pink satin coverlet, pretending to be asleep.
Rupert didn’t come back to the states with us. He stayed on in Thailand with a very caring family from Hawaii — and he seemed happy to see us go. After all, there’s a limit to how much potential you can stand.
Someone pointed out to me that “Potentially Dangerous Dog” is listed in the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 16.08.060 as “any dog that when unprovoked: (a) Inflicts bites on a human or a domestic animal either on public or private property, or (b) chases or approaches a person upon the streets, sidewalks, or any public grounds in a menacing fashion or apparent attitude of attack.” That would be enough to scare anyone.
It looks like a move is in the works at the potentially dangerous dog’s house. A lot of boxes in the driveway. No dog, though. Maybe there never was one. The sign might be enough to keep away most intruders. I’m thinking of erecting a sign for my porch: “Warning! Potentially Dangerous Grandmother.” I don’t think the condominium association will allow it.
Potential isn’t covered in the bylaws.
Dorothy Wilhelm’s hybrid radio show, “Swimming Upstream,” is available at www.sobradionetwork.com.
