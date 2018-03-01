Icy roads lead to multiple crashes in South Sound

Icy conditions led to several crashes Thursday morning in South Sound, especially on state Route 8, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
The road was extremely slick on Route 8 near Kennedy Creek Road SW from milepost 5 to milepost 19, according to a tweet by the state Department of Transportation.
“Olympia friends: Icy this morning! Lots of crashes! Trooper was struck earlier, luckily no injury,” Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova tweeted at 8 a.m.. “Please drive slow and NO distractions!”
Crews are adding de-icer and sand on state Route 8 to U.S. Route 101 and Interstate 5 near milepost 105, Bova said.
Adverse Weather on both dirs. SR 8 near Kennedy Cr Rd SW from mp 15 to mp 19.— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) March 1, 2018
Collision on WB SR 8 near Old Olympic Hwy NW at mp 19. The right lane is blocked.— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) March 1, 2018
Places to be careful of ice: SR8 to SR101 and I5 near MP105. WSDOT is helping with sand and de-ice but be extra careful!— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) March 1, 2018
