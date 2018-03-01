Washington State Patrol reported multiple crashes on slick South Sound roads Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol reported multiple crashes on slick South Sound roads Thursday morning. Lisa Pemberton Olympian file photo

Icy roads lead to multiple crashes in South Sound

By Lisa Pemberton

March 01, 2018 08:35 AM

Icy conditions led to several crashes Thursday morning in South Sound, especially on state Route 8, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

The road was extremely slick on Route 8 near Kennedy Creek Road SW from milepost 5 to milepost 19, according to a tweet by the state Department of Transportation.

“Olympia friends: Icy this morning! Lots of crashes! Trooper was struck earlier, luckily no injury,” Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova tweeted at 8 a.m.. “Please drive slow and NO distractions!”

Crews are adding de-icer and sand on state Route 8 to U.S. Route 101 and Interstate 5 near milepost 105, Bova said.

