Olympia fire crews respond to natural gas leak

Olympia Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak reported in downtown Olympia early Thursday, according to deputy chief Greg Wright.
A worker at a business near Fifth Avenue Southeast and Washington Street Southeast called 911 at about 1:30 a.m. to report the smell of gas in the area, Wright said.
Wright said fire crews determined the leak was in a trench that utility crews were using on Wednesday.
They turned the scene over to Puget Sound Energy at about 4 a.m., he said.
Never miss a local story.
“The line was capped at that point, and it was no longer in danger,” Wright said.
Comments