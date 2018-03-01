iStockphoto Getty Images
Olympia fire crews respond to natural gas leak

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

March 01, 2018 11:05 AM

Olympia Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak reported in downtown Olympia early Thursday, according to deputy chief Greg Wright.

A worker at a business near Fifth Avenue Southeast and Washington Street Southeast called 911 at about 1:30 a.m. to report the smell of gas in the area, Wright said.

Wright said fire crews determined the leak was in a trench that utility crews were using on Wednesday.

They turned the scene over to Puget Sound Energy at about 4 a.m., he said.

“The line was capped at that point, and it was no longer in danger,” Wright said.

