Sex offender registers as transient in Thurston County

A Level 2 sex offender has registered as transient in Thurston County.
James C. Wetherald pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to third-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to two months confinement and 12 months community supervision after he was convicted of sexually assaulted a known 15-year-old girl when he was 27.
Wetherald is white, 6 foot 3 inches tall, 176 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with concerns about Wetherald, or other registered sex offenders, should go to http://www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ and click on “sex offender watch,” or call 360-754-2894.
