Deaths for March 2

March 02, 2018 05:00 AM

Barnes, Thomas Harry, 77, Lacey, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Clark, Nicki M., 54, Federal Way, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Rosewood Adult Family Home, Federal Way. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Huff-Tharp, Jan Marie, 46, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Patterson, Marion Faith, 75, Shelton, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Spaulding, Benjamin Steve, 70, Belfair, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

