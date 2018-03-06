What’s Happening for March 6

Tuesday
Reader’s Theater Presents: Come at 1 p.m. to The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to hear three plays: “The Plotter,” in which Helen and Betty try one comic plot after another to make their dream vacations come true; “Shakespearean Baseball,” in which the title says it all; and “Jane Ace Goes to the Psychoanalyst,” in which Jane makes a confused situation worse in her attempt to correct some imagined mental conflicts. Free, but donations accepted. Information: 360.586.6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Wednesday
Baseball and Cuba with Oscar Soule: Soule was the 2008 Seattle Mariners Fan of the Year, a charter member of the Negro League Baseball Museum and the St. Louis Brown Historical Society, and he belongs to the Society for American Baseball Research. He will talk at 10:15 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, about how baseball has been one of the most recognized aspects of Cuban life for more than a century and is probably the easiest place to see the changes in today’s Cuba. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Lehua Ukulele Ohana: Join this intermediate-level group (they know basic chords and some strumming styles) playing island-style Hawaiian and traditional music at 6:30 pm. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Bring your ukulele and some pupus (finger food). Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Olympia Mountaineers Adventure Speaker Series: Tami Asars will talk about Washington's Crest Trail at 7 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plate and flatware. Non-members welcome.
Empty Bowls Project: The Shelton Arts Commission is again hosting the creative effort to support The Saint’s Pantry Food Bank in Shelton. From 5-7 p.m. at the Shelton Civic Center, 525 W. Cota St., the public is invited to create a ceramic bowl. Instruction and materials are provided free of charge for all ages and skill levels. Participants return from 5-7 p.m. March 14 to decorate and glaze their bowls (extra bowls will be available for those who are not able to attend the first night). Finally, from 5-7 p.m. March 21, the Civic Center will host the Soup & Bread Fundraising Dinner. All bowls will be on display and available to take home with a suggested donation of $10, which entitles the owner to a bowl of soup and bread from one of six participating restaurants.
Bagel-baking class: Temple Beth Hatfiloh has scheduled a bagel baking class at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall and kitchen at the temple, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The class will be conducted by Nancy Koppelman, a previous winner of the temple’s Blintzapalooza baking competition and renowned for her homemade bagels. The class is open to all — whether or not participants plan to enter the baking competition at the 2018 Blintzapalooza on March 18. There is parking adjacent to the building.
Resource Fair for people with developmental disabilities: Private, non-profit, and governmental organizations will come together for the 21st Annual Thurston/Mason County Resource Fair for people with special needs and their families from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Labor & Industries Building, 7273 Linderson Way, Tumwater. The fair will provide individuals and families with information on a wide range of services available in Thurston and Mason counties, for a variety of ages. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served. Information: Call Anne Butigan at 360-867-2520 or go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/health/ssdd/index.html
Open house and public hearing on proposed Mineral Resource Lands Designation in Thurston County: The Thurston County Planning Commission will host an open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on mineral resource land designation options, then at 7 p.m. will conduct a public hearing on the draft designation options, all at the Thurston County Courthouse Complex, Building 1, Room 152. Mineral resource lands include areas that may support the commercial extraction of sand, gravel, rock, and metals. Information: www.ThurstonPlanning.org. Written or e-mailed comments also may be submitted until 5 p.m. March 7 to buhlerm@co.thurston.wa.us or via mail to Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development, attn: Maya Buhler, Associate Planner, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia WA, 98502.
Attorney General speaks to Rotary Clubs: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will speak at two South Sound Rotary Clubs: at 7 a.m. at the Gateway Rotary meeting at O’Blarney’s Pub & Restaurant, 4411 Martin Way E., Olympia, and at noon at the Tumwater Rotary meeting at Pellegrino Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. At both, he will discuss recent major work of his office, then take questions.
Thursday
Ancient Aliens conversation: Join curious others who like to investigate and ponder the possibility that earthlings have been visited from afar for thousands of years at a 1:30 p.m. gathering at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Non-members may attend one time as a guest. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
The Age of Active Wisdom: Join this facilitated conversation that asks provocative questions about our lives and how we journey through them at 3 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Kimya Dawson performs at Live @ the Library: Dawson and local teen artist Clio will perform a free, all-ages show from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Dawson, who lives in Olympia, has performed in various acts including The Moldy Peaches, and currently plays solo. She received a Grammy Award for her work on the soundtrack of the movie "Juno." Her album "Thunder Thighs" includes an ode to the Timberland Regional Library District called "The Library." The event takes place after normal library hours. No other services will be available. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Saturday
Benefit concert for Puget Sound Estuarium: Laura Lowe and the Mud Bay Blues Band will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Olympia Elks Lodge, 1818 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia, and all proceeds will support the Olympia estuarium and marine/estuary education for all ages. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for those 17 and younger. Family friendly. No-host bar. Get tickets at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eevqvm8ne18b8f28&llr=xcpwlrdab
Sunday
Slow food wine tasting and tour at Stottle Winery: Gather a group of friends for a tour of the winery and a tasting from 1-3 p.m. for $9 per person. The winery is at 2641 Willamette Drive NE, Suite E, Lacey. RSVP at goslowfood@gmail.com
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
