Drivers beware: Construction to start Monday at Tumwater Square

Construction is set to begin Monday at Tumwater Square.
The work is a joint effort between the city of Tumwater and Intercity Transit to install wider sidewalks, crosswalks with flashing beacons, curb extensions and new bus stops at the Tumwater Square station on Cleveland Avenue at Emerson Street, just south of where Cleveland meets Capitol Boulevard.
Construction is expected to last through late April. Work will happen 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Cleveland Avenue and Emerson Street will be open to traffic during construction, though drivers can expect disruptions and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Two bus stops will be relocated during the construction and service on Intercity Transit routes 12, 13, 43 and 68 will be affected. Riders are encouraged to call 360-786-1881 or check www.intercitytransit.com for service updates.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
