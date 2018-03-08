What’s Happening for March 8

Thursday
Ancient Aliens conversation: Join curious others who like to investigate and ponder the possibility that earthlings have been visited from afar for thousands of years at a 1:30 p.m. gathering at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Non-members may attend one time as a guest. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
The Age of Active Wisdom: Join this facilitated conversation that asks provocative questions about our lives and how we journey through them at 3 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday
Kimya Dawson performs at Live @ the Library: Dawson and local teen artist Clio will perform a free, all-ages show from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Dawson, who lives in Olympia, has performed in various acts including The Moldy Peaches, and currently plays solo. She received a Grammy Award for her work on the soundtrack of the movie "Juno." Her album "Thunder Thighs" includes an ode to the Timberland Regional Library District called "The Library." The event takes place after normal library hours. No other services will be available. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org.
Friends of Lacey Library sci-fi and non-fiction book sale: About 4,000 books are available for purchase over a wide range of interests including history, biography, cookbooks, religion, classics/vintage, etc., as well as 1,000 sci-fi titles. Fill a bag of pocket-sized paperbacks for $2. The sale runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Lacey Library meeting room, 500 College st SE, Lacey. Information: http://laceyfriends.org
Saturday
Benefit concert for Puget Sound Estuarium: Laura Lowe and the Mud Bay Blues Band will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Olympia Elks Lodge, 1818 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia, and all proceeds will support the Olympia estuarium and marine/estuary education for all ages. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for those 17 and younger. Family friendly. No-host bar. Get tickets at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eevqvm8ne18b8f28&llr=xcpwlrdab
Ethnic Celebration: A free event for the whole family. Enjoy music and dance from around the world on three performance stages. Experience traditions from other lands through demonstrations and displays. Sample exotic flavors and artwork from and craft vendors. Hands-on craft activities for the kids, too. Runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Saint Martin's University Worthington Center and Marcus Pavilion. Information: 360-491-0857.
Sunday
Slow food wine tasting and tour at Stottle Winery: Gather a group of friends for a tour of the winery and a tasting from 1-3 p.m. for $9 per person. The winery is at 2641 Willamette Drive NE, Suite E, Lacey. RSVP at goslowfood@gmail.com
Book launch party for Toy Kay: Noted Chinese American elder Toy Kay has released a new book, “An American Picture Bride,” which is an autobiography written with Janine Gates of Olympia. A book launch party will be held 1-3 p.m. at The Firs, 426 Lilly Road NE, Olympia. The public is invited. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served. Kay, now 93, founded the Olympia Area Chinese Association and received the Living Legend Award of Thurston County in 2003. Information: www.facebook.com/AnAmericanPictureBride
Tuesday
Readers Theater presents Plays for Spring: 12:15 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Plays include “A Shakespearean Baseball Game,” “Easy Aces: Jane goes for Psychoanalysis,” and “The Plotters.” Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Tea for Travelers: 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Enjoy some tea and hear about Senior Services for South Sound’s Trips & Tours upcoming trips. Trips are designed with the senior traveler in mind, and range from concerts, hikes, and day trips to shopping areas, to overnight trips to Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, England and beyond. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama March Forum: The topic will be “Encouraging and Assisting Women and People of Color to Enter the Public Space,” and speakers will be Olympia City Council member Renata Rollins and Karen Besserman, executive director of Emerge Washington. The event runs 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Information: 360-438-5454.
Wednesday
Best of South Sound Awards presentation: The Thurston County Chamber and The Olympian will co-host the sixth annual awards ceremony for Best of South Sound winners at the Chamber’s monthly forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave., Lacey. Olympian readers have voted in the winners, recognizing Thurston County businesses in 80 categories. Forum includes lunch; the cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Advance registration is encouraged. Preceding the awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m., the Chamber will host a new event: Best of South Sound EXPO, a tradeshow-style format featuring the top three nominees from each category. Information: 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multi-generational program where teens and elders gather to bridge age barriers and form friendships. Newcomers welcome; no pre-registration required. Program begins at 3 p.m. at Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org
Travelogue through Tanzania and Thailand: Program begins at 3 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Presentation will include a tour of an orphanage, school, and the small village Arusuha, Thailand, as well as an African safari. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
