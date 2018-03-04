Lacey City Council will decide Thursday whether to remove a library board member for unexcused absences.
Lacey City Council will decide Thursday whether to remove a library board member for unexcused absences. Rolf Boone Staff file, 2017
Lacey City Council will decide Thursday whether to remove a library board member for unexcused absences. Rolf Boone Staff file, 2017

Local

Lacey library board member set to be kicked off board because he’s been absent since January 2017

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 04, 2018 12:21 PM

Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder is recommending that library board member Andrew Metcalf be removed from that position because he’s been absent from meetings since Jan. 11, 2017, according to city information.

“Several attempts by board members and city staff have been unsuccessful in reaching Mr. Metcalf,” a Lacey City Council agenda reads.

The issue of whether to remove Metcalf from the board is set to come before the council this Thursday, March 8. Once removed, the city can begin to search for a replacement.

Lacey city code allows the mayor and city council to take this step if the board member has “three or more unexcused absences in a calendar year.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The city says that Metcalf has exceeded the number of unexcused absences in a calendar year.

Lacey City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Robotics for Kids workshops programmed for fun

View More Video