Hotel, bank, gas station and espresso stand pitched for parcel in northeast Lacey

A 70,000-square-foot hotel, plus a bank, gas station and an espresso stand have been pitched for a parcel in northeast Lacey, an area of the city rapidly attracting a number of development proposals.
The proposal, according to city information, wants to bring more commercial activity to a forested parcel at 2405 Hogum Bay Road NE. That’s near the intersection of Hogum Bay Road Northeast and Marvin Road Northeast. It’s also across from the Mayan Restaurant.
The owner of the property, Lacey Commercial, could not be reached. An owner representative declined to comment.
If the proposal moves forward, it would be the first hotel and bank in northeast Lacey.
The proposal was pitched to the city late last year during a pre-submission conference, a type of meeting that gives developers and others a chance to get feedback on a project from planning officials, as well as learn more about city development and building requirements.
The city shared some feedback, including a desire to see the hotel closer to the corner of Hogum Bay Road and Marvin Road, to better frame the corner, Associate Planner Samra Seymour said. The city also would prefer to see the bank be a tenant in the development rather than as a stand-alone project because it is zoned for high intensity retail activity, she said
Still, the hotel and bank likely would be welcomed by residents because while those services can be found south of Interstate 5 in Lacey, they are not located north of the freeway in Lacey.
Despite the lack of a hotel and bank, northeast Lacey is home to established neighborhoods like Jubilee, a new middle school, more restaurants and a medical clinic. Providence Medical Group operates an internal medicine clinic on Marvin Road.
The parcel pitched for the hotel, bank, gas station and espresso stand is one of three parcels bordered by Hogum Bay Road, Marvin Road and Willamette Drive to the north.
If the project doesn’t go forward, area residents should not be surprised to see activity on that land in the near future, Seymour said. A separate owner has applied to the city for a forest practices permit so that up to 35 percent of the timber stand along the northern edge of the parcel can be selectively thinned.
The timber thinning is expected to go forward, she said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
