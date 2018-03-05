Readers could not get enough of these 5 stories

A daughter wanted in connection to her mother’s stabbing was one of last week’s most read stories.
1. Logs broke through cab of semi when two trucks collide on I-5 in Tacoma: Two logging trucks collided on Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Thursday morning, sending giant logs through the cab of one truck and seriously injuring the other truck’s driver.
2. Daughter is the suspect in stabbing at west Olympia’s dentist’s office: The 27-year-old daughter of a woman stabbed multiple times Sunday in west Olympia is now wanted in connection with that stabbing, an Olympia police spokesman said Monday.
3. Olympia will hire a homeless coordinator thanks to church’s $300,000 donation: The job was posted Wednesday on the city’s website with a salary range of $65,800 to $80,000 plus benefits.
4. Olympia police are investigating a stabbing in west Olympia: See above.
5. Olympia woman stabbed in dentist’s office now in satisfactory condition: A 57-year-old woman who was found unconscious and with multiple stab wounds on Sunday in west Olympia is no longer in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
