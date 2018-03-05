Yelm High School student arrested after making threat on Instagram account

Yelm High School began the week with an increased number of Yelm police offers on campus after a student was arrested over the weekend for allegedly making a threat on social media, the superintendent of Yelm Community Schools said in a statement on the district’s website.
“We will always take these reports seriously and appreciate the responsible reporting of our community,” Superintendent Brian Wharton said. “We again ask our students, families and our community to use social media for safe and positive communications.”
About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a Yelm High School sophomore allegedly posted a threatening photo, including the image of a gun, on an Instagram account.
Police were notified via 911 and the student was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to Wharton, the student admitted to posting the picture and the threat, saying it was a joke. Yelm police later determined the gun was a fake.
The student has been placed on emergency expulsion.
“While the individual student behind this social media threat has been detained and therefore does not pose a threat to our school safety, we will start school tomorrow (Monday) with an increased number of YPD officers on campus in order to alleviate any lingering fears of our students and parents,” Wharton said in the statement posted Sunday.
This is the second threat at Yelm High School in the past week. Last Wednesday, the school was locked down for more than an hour after a student posted a photo on social media holding what appeared to be a pistol, then got into an argument with another student.
