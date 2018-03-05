The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam.
If a ‘deputy’ calls asking for money, hang up, sheriff’s office says

By Rolf Boone

March 05, 2018 11:27 AM

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a deputy.

The “deputy,” according to the sheriff’s office, then demands payment for an outstanding warrant.

“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office will not contact you in such a manner. Do not respond to this scam phone call,” a post on the department’s Facebook page reads.

Anyone who receives a call from the scammer is asked to call the sheriff’s office at either 360-277-3097 or 360-427-9670 Ext. 313.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

