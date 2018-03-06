More Videos

King County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a helicopter rescue after an avalanche under Cle Elum where a Bonney Lake police officer was killed. King County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
Local

Rescue video released of snowmobiler caught in avalanche that killed 2 Bonney Lake men

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 06, 2018 09:48 AM

Rescuers have released a video of them pulling an injured snowmobiler into a helicopter after he was caught in an avalanche that killed a Bonney Lake police officer and his friend.

The 2-minute clip by King County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit shows Kyle Ottwell, 26, being rescued before he was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

An avalanche buried four snowmobilers about 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were riding near Esmeralda Peak in the Cle Elum area.

Officer James Larsen, 41, and Zach Roundtree, 27, were killed.

Ottwell was critically injured and Ryan Journey, 27, was slightly injured while freeing himself from the snow.

Larsen was a 14-year veteran of the Bonney Lake Police Department and previously worked at the Yelm Police Department. Roundtree was an Air Force veteran.

“We're all really, really, really, really hurting,” Daron Wolschleger, a police officer, told KIRO-7. “This was a big blow to not only us as a police department or a city, or the city of Bonney Lake, but the community as a whole.”

Roundtree’s father, Curt, described his son as kind and helpful.

“He was a chip off the old block,” he told KIRO.

Memorial service plans have not yet been announced.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

