Deaths for March 7

March 07, 2018 05:00 AM

Brissette, David M., 64, Shelton, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Crumpacker, Bernice Grace, 93, Shelton, died Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Hubbard, Melvin (Mike) Herbert, 57, Shelton, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, on state Route 16. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Jackson, Joel William, 59, Elma, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Kelley, Robert M., 74, Olympia, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Mao, Phonn, 75, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Moon, Anna Marie LaWava, 38, Lacey, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Morton, Roger Dale, 69, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Musta, Shirley Joyce, 81, Shelton, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Patton, Verna R., 79, Elma, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Perschon, Hazel Elizabeth, 86, Olympia, died Thursday, March 1, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Thoet, Marsha Ann, 76, Olympia, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Vaccaro, Mercedes Gonzalez, 86, Lacey, died Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Voss, Myra G., 88, Shelton, died Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

