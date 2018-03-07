Restaurant inspections for March 7

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Starbucks
5300 Capitol Blvd. S.
Feb. 28: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Some food worker cards were expired. Two large bags of single-use straws stored in cabinet below hand sink. Store elsewhere and off the floor.
The Firs Retirement Apartments
426 Lilly Road NE
Feb. 26: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cut green salad mix on salad bar at 42-45 degrees. Cut leafy greens must be held at 41 degrees or colder. Corrected: Ice added to surround container. Reserve of chicken pot pie cooled at 3 inches of depth. Shredded pork with two cuts of pork roast cooled at 4 inches of depth. Must be cooled at 2 inches of food depth. Corrective action: Discarded.
Perfect Cup Espresso
2747 Pacific Ave. SE
Feb. 26: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Provide ambient thermometers for refrigeration.
Cooper Point Public House
3002 Harrison Ave. NW
Feb. 22: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: None.
Panorama Restaurant
1751 Circle Lane SE
Feb. 15: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Meatballs hot holding with marinara in steam table at 130 degrees. These must be at 135 degrees or above. Assure meatballs are fully heated to 140 degrees before combining with sauce. Corrected: Whole dish reheated to 165 in oven. Cutting boards on line prep have grime build-up, staining. Correction: Scrub and clean thoroughly daily.
Guest House Inn & Suites
1600 74th Ave. SW
Feb. 14: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Obtain test strip paper for sanitizer in use within four weeks.
Olympia Campground
1441 83rd Ave. SW
Feb. 12: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Eggs stored in walk-in cooler must be located below all other food items to prevent possible contamination.
Dairy Queen
19742 Old 99 Highway SW
Feb. 9: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Chopped lettuce and tomatoes in tops of both prep fridges at 42 to 45 degrees; other foods in lower areas are 38 to 39 degrees. Correction: Adjusted thermostat setting to lower temperatures slightly. Well maintained facility.
Jack in the Box
4040 Martin Way
Feb. 8: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Remainder of bacon was unprocessed and at 72 degrees. This must be continually processed and placed under time-as-control plan. Corrective action: Bacon discarded. Also previous batches of processed bacon that expired were still on line; also discarded. There are grease piles developing on floor behind grill from grease dripping from exhaust hood. Clean hood, screens more frequently. Many areas of broken floor tile, tile covering, walls that need repair and refurbishment. Complete in six months.
Fred Meyer
555 Trosper Road SW
Feb. 6: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper hot-hold temperatures. Mashed potatoes at 124 degrees, must be above 135 degrees. Corrected: Discarded. Improper cleaning schedule for meat and cheese slicers. Need cleaning/sanitizing every four hours. Note: Broken thermometer in cheese under-counter refrigerator. Replace. Note: Ensure that all hand wash sinks are fully stocked.
Haggen
1313 Cooper Point Road SW
Feb. 2: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Dishwasher not sanitizing. Tried several times with no detectable sanitizer. Correction: Call for repair, send copy of work order, use three-compartment sink until repaired.
Winco Foods
7540 Martin Way E.
Feb. 1: 0 red; 7 blue
Comments: Improper sanitizer. Quat sanitizer in bucket and sink less then required 150 to 400 ppm (0 ppm). Correction: Ensure sanitizer is prepared as manufacturers instruction. (200 ppm) and is maintained as required, changing every four hours or sooner if necessary. Shelving inadequate. Wood pallet(s) and plastic pallets being used for storage. Correction: Ensure food is 6 inches off the ground to allow cleaning and pest management.
VFW Post #318
2902 Martin Way E.
Jan. 31: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Dishwasher machine is not providing any chlorine in rinse cycle water. Have machine serviced to obtain 50 ppm chlorine in final rinse water. Corrective action: Wash, rinse and sanitize dish ware in three-compartment sink until machine operation is corrected.
Shell
8300 Martin Way E.
Jan. 28: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Milk in milk cooler 42 degrees. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Take food temperatures to verify required temps. Operator pulled all PHF products from both locations of facility, grab-n-go and beer cooler. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Beer cooler and grab-n-go unit unable to maintain required food safety temperatures. Correction: Repair/replace. Cease use of storing potentially hazardous foods until able to maintain required cold holding temperature requirements of potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees. NOTE: Air temperature is not the same as internal food temp. Re-inspection required.
7-Eleven
6125 Pacific Ave. SE
Jan. 28: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Expired food worker card. Correction: Obtain valid WA food worker card by Feb. 12. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare and maintain as required. Future repeat sanitizer violations may result in re-inspection and re-inspection fee. Required to sanitize food contact surfaces.
Shell
8300 Martin Way E.
Jan. 28: 10 red; 2 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Hand sink not being used due to plumbing issue. Correction: Repair/replace immediately. Physical facilities not properly installed. Facility began remodel and never completed or applied with health department. Facility required to complete remodel application by Feb. 28 (e.g. ceiling tiles, walls, restrooms, plumbing, ventilation).
Domino’s Pizza
1140 Galaxy Drive NE
Jan. 24: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Valid WA food worker cards unavailable upon request. Correction: Develop system for taking/tracking. Make available upon request. Quat sanitizer less then 150 ppm. Correction: Prepare and maintain as required, changing every four hours or sooner. Use test strips to verify concentration.
No violations found
▪ Safeway #543 (4700 Yelm Highway SE)
▪ Starbucks #3247 (4700 Avery Lane SE)
