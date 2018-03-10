What’s Happening for March 10

Saturday
Benefit concert for Puget Sound Estuarium: Laura Lowe and the Mud Bay Blues Band will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Olympia Elks Lodge, 1818 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia, and all proceeds will support the Olympia estuarium and marine/estuary education for all ages. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for those 17 and younger. Family friendly. No-host bar. Get tickets at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eevqvm8ne18b8f28&llr=xcpwlrdab
Ethnic Celebration: A free event for the whole family. Enjoy music and dance from around the world on three performance stages. Experience traditions from other lands through demonstrations and displays. Sample exotic flavors and artwork from and craft vendors. Hands-on craft activities for the kids, too. Runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Saint Martin's University Worthington Center and Marcus Pavilion. Information: 360-491-0857.
Sunday
Slow food wine tasting and tour at Stottle Winery: Gather a group of friends for a tour of the winery and a tasting from 1-3 p.m. for $9 per person. The winery is at 2641 Willamette Drive NE, Suite E, Lacey. RSVP at goslowfood@gmail.com
Book launch party for Toy Kay: Noted Chinese American elder Toy Kay has released a new book, “An American Picture Bride,” which is an autobiography written with Janine Gates of Olympia. A book launch party will be held 1-3 p.m. at The Firs, 426 Lilly Road NE, Olympia. The public is invited. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served. Kay, now 93, founded the Olympia Area Chinese Association and received the Living Legend Award of Thurston County in 2003. Information: www.facebook.com/AnAmericanPictureBride
Monday
35th District telephone town hall: Rep. Drew MacEwen, R-Union, is hosting a live, one-hour telephone town hall beginning at 6 p.m. MacEwen will provide a short recap of the 2018 legislative session, and then take questions from constituents about state legislative issues. To participate, call 360-623-7335. If listeners have questions during the call, they can press the STAR (*) key on their telephones. For more information, call MacEwen’s office at 360-786-7902.
Tuesday
Readers Theater presents Plays for Spring: 12:15 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Plays include “A Shakespearean Baseball Game,” “Easy Aces: Jane goes for Psychoanalysis,” and “The Plotters.” Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Tea for Travelers: 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Enjoy some tea and hear about Senior Services for South Sound’s Trips & Tours upcoming trips. Trips are designed with the senior traveler in mind, and range from concerts, hikes, and day trips to shopping areas, to overnight trips to Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, England and beyond. Information: 360-586-6181, ext. 126, or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama March Forum: The topic will be “Encouraging and Assisting Women and People of Color to Enter the Public Space,” and speakers will be Olympia City Council member Renata Rollins and Karen Besserman, executive director of Emerge Washington. The event runs 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Information: 360-438-5454.
Wednesday
Best of South Sound Awards presentation: The Thurston County Chamber and The Olympian will co-host the sixth annual awards ceremony for Best of South Sound winners at the Chamber’s monthly forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave., Lacey. Olympian readers have voted in the winners, recognizing Thurston County businesses in 80 categories. Forum includes lunch; the cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Advance registration is encouraged. Preceding the awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m., the Chamber will host a new event: Best of South Sound EXPO, a tradeshow-style format featuring the top three nominees from each category. Information: 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multi-generational program where teens and elders gather to bridge age barriers and form friendships. Newcomers welcome; no pre-registration required. Program begins at 3 p.m. at Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org
Travelogue through Tanzania and Thailand: Program begins at 3 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Presentation will include a tour of an orphanage, school, and the small village Arusuha, Thailand, as well as an African safari. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
History talk on Olympia Brewing Company: When Megan Ockerman began researching the Olympia Brewing Company for her master’s thesis, she discovered the brewery archives located in the basement of the Schmidt House. At noon, Ockerman will provide an in-depth look at the family and beer that made Tumwater and Olympia famous. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free, but donations welcome. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Meaningful Movies Olympia: The public is invited to watch “Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point,” followed by a discussion, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St NW. Admission is free.
Parenting Your Teen workshop: Parent educator Candyce Lund Bollinger kicks off the first of two evenings of education at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE. Free; for adults who parent, work with, or interact with teens. The topic will be how to cultivate positive, constructive, communication with a teen. The second session March 22 will be on healthy discipline. This program will occur after the library closes and no other library services will be available. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council lecture series: Steve Niva, associate professor of global politics at The Evergreen State College, will speak on "The Refugee Crisis and the Re-Bordering of Europe" starting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Free. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Friday
‘80s Murder Mystery Library Party: Adults and teens are invited to gather at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, to participate in an interactive murder mystery game. The fun, which runs 7 to 9:30 p.m., is hosted by “Polly Abdool,” who is hosting a totally tubular album release party fundraiser for her friend pop idol Debbie Gribson. But the party turns into an evening of horror when a guest is murdered. Guests must join forces to solve the mystery. To play an assigned character, visit the Lacey Timberland Library Information Desk; if you prefer a supporting actor role, just arrive in your 1980s finery. Admission is free. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice anniversary event: Join the foundation in remembering Rachel Corrie and celebrating 15 years of Palestinian solidarity and community organizing. A community potluck from 5 to 8 p.m. will feature guest speakers Huwaida Arraf, Palestinian American human rights activist, and Cindy and Craig Corrie, Rachel’s parents. Free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required at https://rachelcorriefoundation.networkforgood.com/events. Information: 360-754-3998.
Lucky Leprechaun Bingo: Bring the luck of the Irish with you to the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, for Irish dinner at 6 p.m., followed by Bingo at 7 p.m. Come dressed in an Irish-themed costume to compete for a prize; there’ll also be a raffle. Must be 21 and older. Reserve your table for six or eight players in advance. $15 for a Bingo game pack, $2 for special games, and $5 for dinner — plus a full, no-host bar. Proceeds benefit Senior Services for South Sound. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
