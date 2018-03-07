Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Curtis L. Jones
Age: 46
Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 800 block of Devoe St. SE, Olympia
Criminal history: In 2003, Jones pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 120 months confinement. The conviction stems from Jones, at age 29, having sexual contact with a known 9 year-old girl.
Christopher J. Zahn
Age: 31
Description: American Indian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 5400 block of Park Place Loop SE, Lacey
Criminal history: In 2016, Zahn pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes by electronic means. Zahn was sentenced to 12 months confinement and 12 months of community supervision. The conviction stems from Zahn, at age 29, communicating with a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes of a sexual nature.
Joshua A. Stacy
Age: 28
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2004, Stacy pleaded guilty in Mason County Juvenile Court to one count first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 180 weeks confinement and 36 months community supervision. The conviction stems from Stacy, at age 14, sexually assaulting an unknown 3-year-old girl.
Michael E. Caton
Age: 34
Description: White male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, Olympia.
Criminal history: In 2001, Caton pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 12 months and one day confinement and 36 to 48 month community supervision. The conviction stems from Caton, at age 17, sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Anthony M. Degollado
Age: 27
Description: Male, 5 feet 8 inch tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 1100 block of Puget St NE, Olympia
Criminal history: In 2010, Degollado pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to indecent liberties. The conviction stems from Degollado, at age 18, engaging in non-consensual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl. In 2012, Degollado pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. This stems from Degollado exposing his genitals to a 14-year-old boy.
