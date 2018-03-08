Reports of mysterious flash, boom in Grays Harbor County

People in Grays Harbor County say they heard a loud boom and saw a flash of light in the sky Wednesday night, but it is unclear what caused it.
KING-5 reports people on the coast and as far east as Montesano heard the boom. Some also reported their homes shook, but there was no earthquake or reports of explosions or crashes.
MYSTERY FLASH >> Watch the sky light up in Grays Harbor County. There are also reports of a loud BOOM and homes shaking, via @ghcdem. No official word what happened. Thanks to Derek Hnilica for sharing this surveillance footage: https://t.co/mcWH6nT38g pic.twitter.com/Zpz4CgOAw0— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) March 8, 2018
Grays Harbor Emergency Management says the National Weather Service in Seattle reported no severe weather event at the time. Officials also checked with the Federal Aviation Administration and Western Air Defense Sector and were told “they had no problems.”
Never miss a local story.
Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said it could have been a bolide, an extremely bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.
A resource on meteor questions. https://t.co/26f9cXNM7l— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 8, 2018
IF the flash in GH county was a bolide meteor, it might have hit the atmosphere an angle of about 45° relative to those who heard a sonic boom. It can take 1 1/2 to 4 mins for the boom to reach ground after the explosion.
Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott told SeattlePI.com he was driving from Olympia to Grays Harbor County at the time.
“I saw a huge flash of what appeared to be orange light, light up the entire horizon to the west,” he said.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments