Reports of mysterious flash, boom in Grays Harbor County

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

March 08, 2018 07:54 AM

People in Grays Harbor County say they heard a loud boom and saw a flash of light in the sky Wednesday night, but it is unclear what caused it.

KING-5 reports people on the coast and as far east as Montesano heard the boom. Some also reported their homes shook, but there was no earthquake or reports of explosions or crashes.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management says the National Weather Service in Seattle reported no severe weather event at the time. Officials also checked with the Federal Aviation Administration and Western Air Defense Sector and were told “they had no problems.”

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said it could have been a bolide, an extremely bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott told SeattlePI.com he was driving from Olympia to Grays Harbor County at the time.

“I saw a huge flash of what appeared to be orange light, light up the entire horizon to the west,” he said.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

