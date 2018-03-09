Local

Deaths for March 9

March 09, 2018 05:00 AM

Ambler, John Paul, 70, Hoquiam, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

DeVaul, Betty Ann, 90, Olympia, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at The Sequoia, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Fuller, Herbert H., 89, Olympia, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hardgrove, Ilona Toni, 66, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Hughlitt, Lucille Mary, 95, Belfair, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Leider, MacKenzie Anne, 9, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Levi, Kenneth Norman, 66, Tenino, died Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lesh, James W., 72, Olympia, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lund, Glenn Robert, 73, Belfair, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Nagle, Nikola, 50, Yelm, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

