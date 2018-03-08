Silver Alert issued for man missing from Olympia

Police in Olympia have issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man with dementia.
Police say Russell Darr was last seen by his caregiver Tuesday. When the caregiver arrived at Darr’s home Thursday, Darr and his car — a black 2000 Porsche Boxster with Washington license plates BEW6862 — were gone.
Police say Darr is not supposed to drive. His bank card was used at a Chevron station in Morton on Wednesday at about 9:15 a.m.
In a previous incident, Darr turned up in Boise in his car. He told police he was not sure how he got there and believed he had walked, even though he was in his car.
Darr is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He wears glasses and is balding with a gray beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call 360-704-2740.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments