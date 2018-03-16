What’s Happening for March 16

Friday
‘80s Murder Mystery Library Party: Adults and teens are invited to gather at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, to participate in an interactive murder mystery game. The fun, which runs 7 to 9:30 p.m., is hosted by “Polly Abdool,” who is hosting a totally tubular album release party fundraiser for her friend pop idol Debbie Gribson. But the party turns into an evening of horror when a guest is murdered. Guests must join forces to solve the mystery. To play an assigned character, visit the Lacey Timberland Library Information Desk; if you prefer a supporting actor role, just arrive in your 1980s finery. Admission is free. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice anniversary event: Join the foundation in remembering Rachel Corrie, who was killed while trying to block an Israeli armored bulldozer in 2003, and celebrating 15 years of Palestinian solidarity and community organizing. A community potluck from 5 to 8 p.m. will feature guest speakers Huwaida Arraf, Palestinian American human rights activist, and Cindy and Craig Corrie, Rachel’s parents. Free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required at https://rachelcorriefoundation.networkforgood.com/events. Information: 360-754-3998.
Lucky Leprechaun Bingo: Bring the luck of the Irish with you to the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, for Irish dinner at 6 p.m., followed by Bingo at 7 p.m. Come dressed in an Irish-themed costume to compete for a prize; there’ll also be a raffle. Must be 21 and older. Reserve your table for six or eight players in advance. $15 for a Bingo game pack, $2 for special games, and $5 for dinner — plus a full, no-host bar. Proceeds benefit Senior Services for South Sound. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Saturday
Sharing Teens and Elders Project (STEP): Gather at 11 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, for this multi-generational program where teens and elders gather to share and form friendships. Newcomers welcome; no pre-registration required. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Nisqually Land Trust annual conservation dinner and auction: The event runs 4:30-9 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Cost per person is $100. Register at https://nisquallylandtrust.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2018ConservationDinnerAuction/EventRegistration/tabid/911705/Default.aspx
Olympia Arbor Day activities: Celebrate the city’s 25th year as a Tree City USA with activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LBA Park, 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. The celebration includes a guided bird walk at 9 a.m., hands-on pruning workshop at 11 a.m., invasive plant workshop at 10:30 a.m., self-guided forest ecology walks, music by the Artesian Rumble Arkestra, an art dedication, and a volunteer work party. Meet at the picnic shelter for all events. Take home a free native tree or shrub for participating in the stewardship event from 1-3 p.m.. Information: olympiawa.gov/arborday.
Tuesday
A Day in Colonial Life: Art Dolan will host a program that will take you back in time to 1776 to discover what life was like in the American colonies. The program begins at noon at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
